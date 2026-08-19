Quilter Cheviot has today announced it has appointed Jack Herbert as head of business development, EMEA, to support the international business across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Herbert joins Quilter Cheviot after nearly a decade at Rathbones, where he most recently served as International Business Development Director and managed relationships with financial advisers, wealth managers and intermediaries across international markets.

Prior to Rathbones, he spent six years at Standard Chartered Bank advising private clients on their investment and wealth structuring needs.

Based in Dubai and reporting to Tim Childe, head of Quilter Cheviot International, Herbert will be responsible for developing relationships and partnerships, supporting growth, and promoting Quilter Cheviot's products and services internationally to existing and prospective clients of the business.

The move follows the recent announcement by Quilter Cheviot that it has expanded Andrew Fahy’s role to become Chief Executive Officer of Europe and International Markets.

Fahy has taken on strategic responsibility for Quilter Cheviot’s offices in Jersey and Dubai, as well as continuing to lead the Dublin office, sense to have a consistent approach across our international footprint, ensuring clients can expect the same service regardless of the jurisdiction they are in.

Childe said: “We are really pleased to have attracted someone of Jack’s ability to Quilter Cheviot International. This is an exciting phase for the business as it moves onto the next leg of its growth trajectory and expanding our footprint in both Dubai and other global financial centres is crucial to that happening.

"Jack brings a huge amount of direct and personal experience to the role and we look forward to seeing what we brings to the business.”

Herbert added: “I look forward to building strong relationships and partnerships, contributing to the firm's continued success, and helping drive its next phase of growth.”