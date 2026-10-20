PM Alpha, the private markets infrastructure platform for wealth and fund managers, has opened an office in Switzerland to cater to its Swiss clients and support the firm’s growth in the market.

Co-founder and CIO Alexis Weber will relocate to Zug to head up the business and support independent asset managers, multi-family offices and private banks across Zurich and Geneva.

The infrastructure-as-a-service platform – which enables wealth managers to access and distribute alternative investment opportunities – already has a presence in in London, Dublin and Luxembourg. The firm currently markets its offering in Switzerland through a regulatory partner and plans to establish its own regulatory presence over time and recruit additional talent from the region.

Weber said: “Switzerland is one of Europe’s most important markets for cross-border wealth, with a largely high-net-worth and professional client base, alongside more complex structuring needs than you typically see among institutional investors.

“Demand extends well beyond semi-liquid funds, with specialist strategies, vintage funds, co-investments and single-asset deals all much more common than in the UK.”

He added that PM Alpha’s infrastructure can also be applied to other areas of interest to Swiss clients, such as co-investments, individual real estate deals and single-asset structuring.

“When a family office has exclusivity on a transaction, it needs to reach its clients quickly and secure the right amount of capital. That is where we come in. Being on the ground means we can support those relationships more closely and respond to opportunities as they arise,” he added.