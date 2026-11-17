Principal Asset Management’s South Korean arm has completed its registration with the local regulator, allowing it to establish and manage privately offered collective investment schemes for qualified professional investors.

Principal established its South Korea liaison office in 2022 and has continued to grow its presence in the market. Having been registered by South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) as a general private asset management company, the business will now be known as Principal Asset Management Korea.

The firm will provide investment solutions tailored to South Korean investors as well as supporting global investors seeking opportunities in South Korea’s capital market. The initial focus will be on the domestic real estate market, with plans to expand the investment capability into other asset classes.

Thomas Cheong, executive vice president of Principal Financial Group and president of Asia Pacific and Middle East at Principal Asset Management, said: “Securing this license marks an important milestone for Principal as we deepen our commitment to South Korea and strengthen our capabilities across Asia Pacific.

“We look forward to building on our partnerships in South Korea and contributing to the continued development of its investment landscape.”

John Kim, chief representative, senior managing director, and head of Korea at Principal Asset Management, added: “Operating under the global Principal Asset Management name provides a clear and consistent identity for our business as we begin a new chapter in the country.

“Our focus remains on partnering with local clients to navigate changing market conditions and supporting their investment objectives through global and private market investment strategies tailored to the South Korean market.”