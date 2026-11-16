AJ Bell is reducing charges on its multi-asset funds by nearly 20% as part of a series of enhancements to its investment solutions.

From 1 February next year, the annual charge on its multi-asset funds will fall from 0.31% to 0.25% as the investment platform looks to pass on the benefits of increased scale to customers and advisers.

The fee reduction will be supported by the introduction of new low-cost index-tracking and allocation funds, which will provide globally diversified investment exposure across AJ Bell's advised and direct-to-consumer (D2C) investment solutions.

The new funds are expected to launch in January 2027, subject to approval from the FCA.

AJ Bell said the funds will provide lower-cost building blocks for its existing multi-asset funds and Model Portfolio Service (MPS), allowing investment decisions to be implemented more quickly and simplifying portfolio construction.

The changes are also expected to reduce underlying investment costs and potentially lower capital gains tax implications for advised clients using its MPS.

The business confirmed that investment objectives, risk profiles, governance and overall investment strategy will remain unchanged across its investment solutions.

The multi-asset investment team will also continue to use third-party funds where they can enhance portfolios.

AJ Bell Investments currently oversees £12.1bn in assets under management, having attracted £1.9bn in net inflows across its advised and D2C businesses in the year to 30 September 2026.

Ryan Hughes, managing director of AJ Bell Investments, said: "The success of our investments business creates scale and the opportunity to introduce more cost-efficient exposure, providing simple, low-cost building blocks that will help us deliver our investment approach more efficiently.

"For investors this reduces charges within our funds, as well as lowering the underlying cost, and potential capital gains tax implications for our MPS portfolios in the advised market.

"For the investment team at AJ Bell it provides greater flexibility and control, allowing investment decisions across our MPS and funds to be implemented more quickly."

He added that reducing the number of underlying funds would simplify the MPS structure, making portfolio holdings easier for advisers and clients to understand while reducing the volume of transactions at individual fund level.