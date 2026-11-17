Morgan Stanley Investment Management (MSIM) has launched an active ETF platform in Europe, signaling its commitment to the region.

The suite of products comprises four Ireland-domiciled UCITS ETFs that are available in Austria, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK.

The expansion of the ETF business follows the launch of MSIM’s US ETF arm in 2023, which now has $18.5bn in assets under management.

MSIM’s suite of active equity ETFs combines bottom-up research with systematic, rules-based analysis. The first four products include three global strategies focusing on AI and technology diffusion, the future of energy and the shift toward a multipolar world, and a fourth strategy investing in European equities.

The new ETFs are:

Morgan Stanley AI & Tech Diffusion UCITS ETF

Morgan Stanley Future of Energy UCITS ETF

Morgan Stanley Multipolar World UCITS ETF

Morgan Stanley Europe Top Picks UCITS ETF

Ally Wallace, global head of ETFs at MSIM, said: “Europe is an important and natural next step in the growth of our global ETF business. We have taken a disciplined, client-focused approach, building our offering in areas where we believe Morgan Stanley’s investment expertise and global research capabilities can provide differentiated value for investors.

“This launch brings those capabilities to European investors through an active ETF platform and establishes the foundation for our long-term growth in the region.”

“Sven Christen, head of ETF capital markets, EMEA at MSIM, added: “The European ETF market is evolving rapidly, with growing demand for active strategies and more sophisticated ways to access investment opportunities.

“We see an opportunity to bring Morgan Stanley’s investment expertise to investors in a dynamic, exchange-traded format, combining our active investment capabilities with the transparency and accessibility of the UCITS ETF structure. These initial strategies are the starting point as we build a long-term presence in the European ETF market.”