The winners and highly-commended at II's sister title International Adviser’s Global Financial Services Awards 2025 will be revealed here and on IA today Wednesday June 25, 2025 at 5pm UK time.

In these special awards advisers and wealth managers around the world nominated their choices for all of the categories. Those shortlisted were given the opportunity to submit a statement of why they should win, which was sent to the International Adviser judging panel and the votes have been collected and the awards are now ready to be revealed

The winners now to be revealed via this online TV special which will be broadcast here on IA and also premiered at the IA Summer Party in London on Wednesday June 25, 2025 at 5pm (GMT).

IA Global Financial Services Awards 2025 shortlist voted for by the readers of International Adviser is below. The winners and highly commended are revealed in this video and will also be published as a list here tomorrow.

Best Digital Proposition

Morningstar Wealth

RL360

Saxo Capital Markets SG

International Fund Management Group of the Year – Large/Small/Boutique

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management

Blackrock

Dimensional

Fidelity

GAM

Marlborough

Oakglen Wealth

Pacific Asset Management

Vanguard

International Platform of the Year

Ardan International

Capital International Group

Dominion Capital Strategies

Novia Global

Morningstar Wealth

OMNIUM Investment Platform

Transact

International Private Bank of the Year

Coutts

DBS

Nedbank Private Wealth

Nordea

Standard Bank

Santander Private Banking

UBS Private Bank

International Bank of the Year

Emirates NBD

Standard Bank

HSBC Expat

Best Family Office

Absolute Capital Investment Services

Crestbridge

Stonehage Fleming

ZEDRA

International Law Firm of the Year

Carey Olsen

Lawrence Stevens

Mourant

Stephenson Harwood

International Private Health Insurer of the Year

William Russell

BUPA

April

Best International Protection Plan (Life)

Friends Provident International

Pan American Life Insurance Group

Transamerica Bermuda

Zurich International

International Financial Centre of the Year

DIFC

Hong Kong

Guernsey

Jersey

Isle of Man

International Accountancy Firm of the Year

BDO

Cornflower Accountants

KPMG International

RSM

Sanctuary (Dubai)

Best ESG/Sustainability Fund

Alquity

Dimensional Fund Advisors

LGT Wealth Management

Rathbones

Best International Savings Plan

Hansard

Investors Trust

RL360

Utmost

International Discretionary Fund Manager of the Year

Brooks Macdonald

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management

Evelyn Partners

LGT Wealth Management

TAM Europe Asset Management

RBC Brewin Dolphin

Rathbones

International Life Group of the Year (UK)

Canada Life

Standard Life

Utmost

International Life Group of the Year (Non-UK)

Atlas Life

IFGL

Utmost

International Trust and Estate Planning Firm of the Year

Canada Life

IFGL

The UAP Group/Alltrust

Best International Pension Provider

IFGL Pensions

Morningstar Wealth

Overseas Trust and Pension

The UAP Group

Best International Portfolio Bond

Canada Life

Hansard

Investors Trust

RL360

Utmost

Excellence in Client Service

Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management

Hansard

Investors Trust

Nexus Global

RL360

The International Adviser Award for Outstanding Business Contribution (product and/or service providers)

Novia Global

RL360

The International Adviser Award for Outstanding Individual Contribution (product and/or service provider employees)

Paul Forman, Novia Global

Mark Sanderson, Morningstar Wealth

Michael Moss, LGT Wealth Management

The International Adviser Award for Company of the Year will be announced on the day.