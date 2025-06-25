The winners and highly-commended at II's sister title International Adviser’s Global Financial Services Awards 2025 will be revealed here and on IA today Wednesday June 25, 2025 at 5pm UK time.
In these special awards advisers and wealth managers around the world nominated their choices for all of the categories. Those shortlisted were given the opportunity to submit a statement of why they should win, which was sent to the International Adviser judging panel and the votes have been collected and the awards are now ready to be revealed
The winners now to be revealed via this online TV special which will be broadcast here on IA and also premiered at the IA Summer Party in London on Wednesday June 25, 2025 at 5pm (GMT).
IA Global Financial Services Awards 2025 shortlist voted for by the readers of International Adviser is below. The winners and highly commended are revealed in this video and will also be published as a list here tomorrow.
Best Digital Proposition
Morningstar Wealth
RL360
Saxo Capital Markets SG
International Fund Management Group of the Year – Large/Small/Boutique
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management
Blackrock
Dimensional
Fidelity
GAM
Marlborough
Oakglen Wealth
Pacific Asset Management
Vanguard
International Platform of the Year
Ardan International
Capital International Group
Dominion Capital Strategies
Novia Global
Morningstar Wealth
OMNIUM Investment Platform
Transact
International Private Bank of the Year
Coutts
DBS
Nedbank Private Wealth
Nordea
Standard Bank
Santander Private Banking
UBS Private Bank
International Bank of the Year
Emirates NBD
Standard Bank
HSBC Expat
Best Family Office
Absolute Capital Investment Services
Crestbridge
Stonehage Fleming
ZEDRA
International Law Firm of the Year
Carey Olsen
Lawrence Stevens
Mourant
Stephenson Harwood
International Private Health Insurer of the Year
William Russell
BUPA
April
Best International Protection Plan (Life)
Friends Provident International
Pan American Life Insurance Group
Transamerica Bermuda
Zurich International
International Financial Centre of the Year
DIFC
Hong Kong
Guernsey
Jersey
Isle of Man
International Accountancy Firm of the Year
BDO
Cornflower Accountants
KPMG International
RSM
Sanctuary (Dubai)
Best ESG/Sustainability Fund
Alquity
Dimensional Fund Advisors
LGT Wealth Management
Rathbones
Best International Savings Plan
Hansard
Investors Trust
RL360
Utmost
International Discretionary Fund Manager of the Year
Brooks Macdonald
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management
Evelyn Partners
LGT Wealth Management
TAM Europe Asset Management
RBC Brewin Dolphin
Rathbones
International Life Group of the Year (UK)
Canada Life
Standard Life
Utmost
International Life Group of the Year (Non-UK)
Atlas Life
IFGL
Utmost
International Trust and Estate Planning Firm of the Year
Canada Life
IFGL
The UAP Group/Alltrust
Best International Pension Provider
IFGL Pensions
Morningstar Wealth
Overseas Trust and Pension
The UAP Group
Best International Portfolio Bond
Canada Life
Hansard
Investors Trust
RL360
Utmost
Excellence in Client Service
Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management
Hansard
Investors Trust
Nexus Global
RL360
The International Adviser Award for Outstanding Business Contribution (product and/or service providers)
Novia Global
RL360
The International Adviser Award for Outstanding Individual Contribution (product and/or service provider employees)
Paul Forman, Novia Global
Mark Sanderson, Morningstar Wealth
Michael Moss, LGT Wealth Management
The International Adviser Award for Company of the Year will be announced on the day.