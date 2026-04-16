We round up job changes across the industry

Thornburg Investment Management

Thornburg Investment Management has hired a director of UK/EMEA business development and a director of US offshore sales to support growth across the firm's UK, Europe and selected international markets.

Assets on Thornburg’s UCITS platform have more than doubled over the past 12 months, increasing from $316m to more than $645m, the firm said.

Andrew Paterson joins as director of UK/EMEA business development and will be based in the firm’s London office, reporting to Jon Dawson, head of the UK office. He will focus on deepening relationships with institutional and intermediary clients across the region.

Albert Maruri joins as director of US offshore sales, and will be based in Miami, working closely with financial advisers and intermediaries serving non‑US investors.

Jonathan Schuman, head of international at Thornburg, said: “Building long‑term partnerships is central to how we grow internationally.

“By expanding our on‑the‑ground presence in key markets, we are better positioned to work closely with clients, understand their evolving needs and connect them with Thornburg’s high‑conviction investment strategies.”

VG

Jersey-based fiduciary and administration solutions provider VG has appointed Cormac Kissane as a non-executive director as it looks to establish a presence in Ireland.

Kissane was previously a partner at Arthur Cox, where he was a capital markets and structured finance partner for over 20 years.

VG CEO William Douglas said: “Cormac brings exceptional experience advising issuers, investors, trustees and fiduciary institutions on complex financial transactions.

“His deep understanding of the Irish financial services landscape makes him the ideal person to support VG as we expand our presence in Ireland and across multiple jurisdictions.”

Kissane added: “Ireland continues to play a key role in international financial services, and I look forward to working with the VG group as it builds its presence here and supports clients navigating increasingly complex transactions and regulatory and governance environments.”

PIMFA

PIMFA has appointed Brooks Macdonald CEO Andrea Montague to its board of directors.

Montague’s main responsibilities will include overseeing the trade organisation’s approach to advocacy and external relations.

PIMFA CEO Liz Field said: “I am delighted that Andrea Montague has agreed to join the PIMFA Board bringing both a wealth of experience and knowledge across the UK long-term savings and asset management sector. The PIMFA Chair and the current board members look forward to working with her.”

Montague added: “After being a member and working in the long-term savings and wealth management sector for all of my career, I was pleased to be asked to join the PIMFA Board. I look forward to representing the views of the sector and working with the Chair and fellow Board members.”

Rothschild & Co

Rothschild & Co has hired Ilga Haubert as head of investments to oversee the firm’s investment strategy and the delivery of its investment proposition for clients.

Haubert, who will report to UK wealth management CEO, James Morrell, and will become a member of the UK Wealth Management Committee, was previously head of equities at Fidelity, where she led the firm’s European‑based portfolio management team and contributed to the development of its global equity capability.

The previous head of investments, Mark Wallace, will now focus on his portfolio management responsibilities full time as the firm’s discretionary investment offering and assets under management continue to grow.

Morrell said: “As we continue to invest in our business, appointing a dedicated head of investments was one of our key priorities for 2026. I am delighted that we have appointed someone of Ilga’s calibre and deep experience.”

Haubelt added: “I am excited to be joining Rothschild & Co and to play a part in supporting its UK Wealth Management clients and shaping investment strategy, building on the strong foundations already in place.”