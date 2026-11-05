

We round up the latest job changes in the industry each week

T. Rowe Price has appointed Davide Costa as a senior ETF specialist, reporting to Andrew Brickman, head of ETF solutions EMEA.

Costa joins from lemon.markets brokerage GmbH, a BaFin-licensed Brokerage-as-a-Service provider and dwpbank subsidiary, where he served as head of sales, leading the commercial team and advising banks, asset managers, and insurers on brokerage, custody, settlement, and ETF execution solutions.

Previously, Costa held roles at Forge Global and BlackRock’s iShares business.

Brickman said: “Davide brings a compelling combination of ETF and capital-markets expertise, client focus, and business-building experience. His understanding of the ETF ecosystem and his experience working with clients across Europe will be a valuable addition as we continue to build our ETF capabilities in the region.”

Neuberger

Neuberger has nabbed BNP Paribas’ Michael Bech as head of institutional client group, Nordic region.

Based in Copenhagen, Bech will lead the firm’s institutional efforts and support distribution activities across the Nordics.

At BNP Paribas Bech had served as head of private debt solutions for the Nordic region since 2023. Prior to this, Bech was head of private credit and chief investment director at Danske Bank Asset Management and principal, private credit and alternative investments at PFA Asset Management, and spent more than a decade at Danske Bank, most recently as first vice president, leveraged finance.

Fekko Ebbens, head of Europe institutional client group at Neuberger, said: “We are pleased to welcome Michael to Neuberger and look forward to the contribution he will make to our team. His experience across both investment management and private markets, together with his longstanding relationships across the region, will be highly valuable as we continue to develop our business with Nordic institutions.”

Union Bancaire Privée

Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) has hired Matthew Garnham as head of wealth management - client coverage, UBP UK.

Based in London and reporting to Mouhammed Choukeir, CEO of UBP UK, Garnham will work alongside heads of wealth management Derek Hammond and Frédéric Lamotte to reinforce UBP’s growing presence in the UK. He will be responsible for leading and developing relationship management teams in the UK and Channel Islands and will also join the UBP UK executive committee.

Most recently, Garnham was the head of Julius Baer International London front office, where he led a team serving ultra-high-net-worth clients across the UK and Middle East, having previously held senior positions at Lombard Odier, Deutsche Bank, and Credit Suisse.

Choukeir said: “Matthew’s extensive experience advising ultra-high-net-worth clients, combined with his proven ability to build strong client relationships and develop high-performing teams, will be a significant asset to our business. We look forward to the leadership, insight, and client focus he will bring as we continue to grow in the UK and beyond.”

Candriam

Candriam has appointed Ozan Kazim as senior relationship manager, wholesale, in its UK distribution team.

Kazim will be based in London and will report to David Morley, head of UK distribution at Candriam.

He will be tasked with growing revenues and diversifying the firm’s client portfolio by developing relationships with new clients and business prospects, while continuing to deliver excellent service to existing clients.

Prior to joining Candriam, Kazim was sales manager at BNP Paribas Asset Management and held several senior sales roles in the UK market, including at Mirabaud Asset Management and Slater Investments.

Morley said: “As we continue to strengthen our presence in the UK wholesale market, we are delighted to welcome Ozan to Candriam. His extensive experience in driving sales and building strong relationships with clients over the last 15 years will support us as we progress our growth plans in this space.

“I am confident that Ozan will be a valuable asset to our clients and play a significant role in helping us deliver on our strategic goals.”