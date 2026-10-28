We round up the latest job changes in the industry each week

Principal Asset Management

Principal Asset Management has hired JJ Wilczewski from DWS to head up US and Europe distribution from Chicago.

Reporting to Kamal Bhatia, president and CEO of Principal Asset Management, Wilczewski will lead institutional, retirement, and wealth client coverage teams across the US and Europe and support the firm’s distribution strategy and growth priorities.

At DWS Wilczewski served as head of Americas client coverage and was global head of institutional, which included coordinating global institutional and European distribution channels. He previously held leadership roles at Aon, Wilshire Associates, and Van Kampen Investments.

A spokesperson said: “Wilczewski’s background across consulting, institutional, insurance, consultant, and wealth channels supports the firm’s focus on deepening client and consultant relationships, strengthening commercial execution, and bringing coordinated expertise to clients across the US and Europe.”

Atomos

Atomos has appointed Andy Greenwood as national head of financial planning as part of its drive to make Atomos one of the UK’s leading financial planning firms.

Based in Manchester and reporting to Niral Parekh, managing director of financial planning, Greenwood will oversee adviser development, proposition delivery, business performance and client outcomes.

Greenwood recently oversaw advice teams and business integration activities at Rathbones and previously spent more than 25 years with NatWest, leading financial planning teams and advice delivery across multiple regions.

Jonathan Polin, CEO of Atomos, said: “Andy’s appointment represents an important step in the continued evolution of our financial planning business as we bring together our regional offices, hubs and acquired firms into a single, high-performing national organisation.”

Greenwood added: “Atomos is an ambitious business that has already made huge strides towards its goal to becoming a leading UK financial planning business.

“I look forward to working with colleagues to build on the progress already made, supporting advisers and helping deliver a first-class service for clients as the business continues to grow and integrate new firms.”

JM Finn

JM Finn has recruited Jacob Parsons as a wealth planner in the firm’s York office to help clients navigate and simplify their financial challenges.

Parsons previously served 12 years as a Royal Marines Officer and has worked for a number of financial planning organisations in Yorkshire. In his new role he will report to Anna Murdock, head of wealth planning.

Murdock said: “Demand from clients for financial planning advice has continued to grow, so having a wealth planner based in the York office was the logical next step. Jacob will work closely with the investment management team to ensure we can provide clients with joined-up investment and financial planning advice.”

Lucy Coutts, investment director and head of the York branch, added: “Putting advice at the heart of our proposition is key to delivering an enhanced client experience and we’re delighted that Jacob has chosen us for the next chapter of his career.”

Skybound Wealth

Skybound Wealth has promoted Jamie Proctor to head of Athletes & Creators to strengthen the leadership of the specialist division.

The appointment comes a year after Proctor joined the firm as the division's first private wealth adviser, with Athletes & Creators having since added specialist tax, cross-border and technology support.

In his new role, Proctor will lead the division's day-to-day development, with responsibility for overseeing the development of the advisory team, supporting recruitment and strengthening relationships across sport and digital media. He will work with Skybound's leadership and specialist teams to develop the advice and service available to clients, while continuing to advise clients directly.

Mike Coady, CEO of Skybound Wealth Management Group, said: “Jamie has earned this opportunity. He understands professional sport from the inside, has put the work into qualifying as a financial planner and has shown the commitment we expect from someone taking responsibility for a team.

Proctor added: “Leading this team is about developing expertise and making sure our growing reputation is backed by the work we deliver.

“Peak earning years are short and our job is to help clients turn that opportunity into lasting financial security and greater choice over what comes next.”