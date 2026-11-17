One year into his role as a CEO at Blevins Franks, James Roberts speaks to IA Publisher Gary Robinson about what he has learned and how the company is developing its strategies as it looks ahead to 2027 and beyond.

Roberts shares the firm’s client-first approach, its continued growth and its commitment to supporting British nationals living in Europe. He also discusses Blevins Franks’ expanding family office proposition, the importance of expertise and the introduction of its Elite Academy, designed to develop advisers and deliver an even higher standard of client service.

Watch the video here