People moves: Nomura, RBC, Maven Capital

Each week, we round up the latest people moves across the investment and financial services industry.

Nomura Asset Management

Nomura has announced the appointment of Nick Henderson as head of global sustainable equities and lead portfolio manager of its Global Sustainable Equity Strategy.

Henderson will be based in London and report to Richard Kruse, managing director and head of global equities for Nomura Asset Management UK.

Douglas Stewart, managing director, head of EMEA distribution, said: "Nick brings deep experience in sustainable investing. His appointment reflects our commitment to accelerating growth in sustainable investing and delivering exceptional outcomes for clients looking to invest through a sustainable lens."

Kingsley Napley

Kingsley Napley has made two appointments to its growing international tax team - Kelly Greig as a partner and Abbie West-Kelsey as tax manager.

Greig joins from Blick Rothenberg where she has spent the last eighteen months as a tax adviser helping high-net-worth (HNW) clients navigate international taxation rules. She is a rare dual qualified chartered tax adviser and tax lawyer with nearly 20 years’ experience in tax advisory planning for HNWs.

RBC BlueBay Asset Management

RBC BlueBay has appointed Mike Bell in a newly created role as head of market strategy. Based in London, Mike will be responsible for providing economic and market analysis to clients.

Bell joins from JP Morgan Asset Management, where he also led an international team of investment specialists.

Aptia

Pension administrator and actuary Aptia has appointed Steph Gold as its new UK pensions communications lead.

She joins from Barnett Waddingham, where she spent two decades, most recently as principal and head of DrumRoll, the firm’s award‑winning communications consultancy. Prior to this, she held senior roles at Aon.

SuMi Trust Asset Management

The $748bn asset management firm has appointed Kei Ohashi as head of investment management in London. Ohashi will lead client services in Europe.

Maven Capital Partners

Alternative asset manager Maven Capital Partners has appointed Ewan MacKinnon as managing partner. He will succeed Bill Nixon, who has moved into the role of chair.

MacKinnon said: “Maven has evolved significantly since it was established in 2009. My priority now is to build on these strong foundations, further enhancing our product offering while continuing to deliver consistent, long-term value for our investors.”

Craven Street Wealth

IFA Craven Street Wealth has appointed Caroline Hawkesley as its new managing director. She began the new role at the start of March.

Hawkesley previously spent seven years as UK managing director at financial planning and professional services firm Progeny.

She said: "I look forward to working closely with the board and wider team as we continue to invest in our people, technology and proposition, while maintaining the personal, independent and relationship-led approach our clients value."