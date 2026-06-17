People Moves: IQ-EQ, Suntera Global, IIMI, Bank of Singapore

We round up the latest job changes in the industry each week

IQ‑EQ

Global investor services group IQ‑EQ has hired Frédéric Ullens as managing director of its Luxembourg business.

Ullens joins from CACEIS where he led the global private assets business and has held senior global leadership roles for over 15 years, with responsibilities including scaling international platforms, delivering sustained organic growth, and leading strategic integrations and acquisitions in regulated environments.

In his new role Ullens will oversee the strategic and operational direction in Luxembourg, drive financial performance and growth, maintain strong regulatory and risk management frameworks, and continue developing high‑performing teams aligned with IQ‑EQ’s values.

John Legrand, deputy group CEO and regional CEO, EMEA, said: “Luxembourg is a critically important market for IQ‑EQ and Frédéric’s appointment underlines our commitment to investing in strong, experienced leadership.

“His depth of global private assets experience and proven track record of delivering growth and leading complex organisations make him an excellent fit for the role. We’re excited to welcome him and confident he’ll play a key role in shaping the next phase of our Luxembourg business.”

Suntera Global

Jersey-headquartered Suntera Global has appointed Chris Marquis as the new global head of private wealth.

Based in the UK, Marquis will lead Suntera’s global private wealth business, with a focus on enhancing its existing client offering, accelerating growth across key jurisdictions, and continuing to build a strong, client-led business. He will also join the executive committee.

Marquis joins from Vistra where he was global head of private clients and previously spent over a decade at HSBC where his roles included global head of private wealth solutions.

David Hudson, CEO of Suntera Global, said: “Chris has a great depth of experience and knowledge in the private wealth sphere, and we are very pleased that he will be joining us at Suntera.

“With his strong track record of building and transforming private wealth businesses and delivering sustained growth, we are certain that he will be a crucial part of Suntera’s growth ambitions while we continue to deliver exceptional service to our international client base.”

IIMI

Boutique asset management think tank the Independent Investment Management Initiative has named Jock Glover as its next CEO, effective from 1 July.

Current CEO Dani Hristova announced earlier this year she would be stepping down after three years in the role but will remain a member of the IIMI’s board.

Glover, who has more than 30 years’ experience across asset management, wealth management, distribution and industry engagement, will work closely with chairman Sebastian Stewart, the board and member firms to support the IIMI’s core objectives of promoting the strengths of boutique asset managers, supporting best practice across the industry and helping to shape a regulatory environment that encourages competition, innovation and long-term investment thinking.

Stewart said: “Jock brings a combination of deep industry experience, commercial understanding and longstanding relationships across the entire asset management ecosystem.

“The IIMI membership has never been larger and more active than it is today. Few people are better-placed and more passionate than Jock when it comes to the IIMI’s overarching goal of promoting and supporting investment specialists.”

Glover added:

"The IIMI has built a unique and critical position within the industry as a voice for independent firms and a forum for collaboration, debate and best practice.

“I am very much looking forward to working closely with the board and our members to build on that work, strengthen engagement across the membership and help ensure boutique firms continue to thrive in a rapidly changing market."

Bank of Singapore

Bank of Singapore has appointed Lim Leong Guan as head of private Banking, Middle East, South Asia and International, as it continues its push in the ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) space.

Based in Dubai, Lim will also be chief executive of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Branch, subject to regulatory approval.

Lim is tasked with accelerating growth in the UHNW segment alongside head of private banking, Greater China and North Asia Rickie Chan and incoming head of private banking, ASEAN, Vi Sun Yang.

Lim joined Bank of Singapore as global head of products in 2020 having previously spent 25 years at UBS Wealth Management.

Jason Moo, CEO of Bank of Singapore, said: “LG is a seasoned private banker with a proven track record and is one of our most experienced management committee members. Appointing him to lead the Dubai team underscores its importance as a key hub alongside Singapore and Hong Kong.

“Together with Rickie and Vi Sun, LG has a strong mandate to drive our UHNW strategy which is a critical component for the Bank’s next phase of growth.”