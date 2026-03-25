We round up job changes across the industry

HSBC

HSBC has appointed David Rice its first chief AI officer.

Rice was previously the COO for HSBC’s corporate and institutional banking business and will assume the new role on 1 April.

The appointment is part of the bank’s wider focus on deploying AI at scale across HSBC by making generative AI tools available to all staff to simplify processes, procedures and policies, and equip customer-facing colleagues with the AI tools they need to deliver more personalised services.

Georges Elhedery, group CEO, HSBC said: ‘Our ambition here is simple – we will empower our colleagues to use AI to create a personalised experience for each customer, deliver it safely, in real time and at scale, while keeping human judgement, decision-making and accountability at the core. David will be instrumental in helping us realise our ambition in this area.”

Rice added: “AI is going to play an ever-increasing role in HSBC’s future plans, so I am thrilled to take on this new role to help us drive forward our transformation agenda.”

Oakbridge Group

Fund services provider Oakbridge Group has made a series of senior promotions as the business continues to expand its client offering across key jurisdictions.

The appointments include:

Edward Claxton – financial controller

Charlotte Galvin – senior manager

Georgia Christie – assistant manager

Oliver Dodds – assistant manager

James Howart – administrator

Jacquie Blake – group EA and office manager

Chris Bowden, managing director of Oakbridge, said: “These promotions and our recent new hires reflect the continued growth of our business and the increasing demand for high quality corporate and fund services.

“We are committed to investing in our people and building a team with the expertise and professionalism required to support our clients in an evolving regulatory environment.

Fulcrum Asset Management

Fulcrum Asset Management has appointed Karl Sternberg as a senior independent adviser to its Fulcrum Alternative Solutions business to provide strategic guidance to the team as it takes on additional clients for its open architecture strategies.

Sternberg founded Oxford Investment Partners in 2004 to help colleges professionalise their investments. The University of Oxford subsequently established a centrally run endowment office and the business was sold to Willis Towers Watson in 2013.

Karl was chairman of the Christ Church Investment Committee and on the investment committee of St Catherine’s St Catherine’s College before stepping down last year and becoming Emeritus Fellow of both colleges.

Head of Fulcrum alternative solutions Matt Roberts said: "Karl brings invaluable experience and expertise that will be of great benefit to the team as we expand our relationships.

“As the breadth of clients we are working with increases, Karl can help us understand their needs better, which we believe ultimately increases the chances of delivering strong outcomes.”

Karl Sternberg said: “The colleges have worked closely with Fulcrum on a number of projects over the years, becoming cornerstone investors in two funds.

“These long associations made it very attractive to help Fulcrum as an adviser. I am very much looking forward to getting to know even more of the team and to provide advice to Fulcrum on how to optimally construct portfolios to appeal to endowments and family offices.”

Suntera Global

Multi-jurisdictional fund services provider Suntera Global has named Paul Jones as COO.

Based in London, Jones will focus on building a transformational operating platform that delivers enhanced client service, optimal performance and supports the international service provider’s global growth strategy.

David Hudson, CEO of Suntera Global, said: “Paul joins Suntera Global with an impressive breadth of industry knowledge spanning multiple strands of the financial services industry which, combined with his collaborative approach, stand to make him a dynamic leader within the Suntera Global family.

“Indicative of our ongoing commitment to investing in high calibre talent, his appointment will no doubt contribute greatly to realising our growth ambitions while continuing to deliver exceptional service to our diversified international client base.”