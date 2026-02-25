People Moves: Gravis, Evelyn Partners, Pathlines Pensions, Bravura Solutions

We round up job changes across the industry

Gravis Capital Management

Gravis Capital Management has hired Downing’s Mehal Shah as investment director.

Shah, who joins the firm on 2 March, will focus on renewables and sustainable infrastructure within the equity investment team and report to Ed Simpson, head of energy and infrastructure.

Shah has originated, managed and exited investments in multiple renewable sectors and most recently served as an investment director in the energy and infrastructure team at Downing, a role he held since 2016. Prior to that, he spent four years at Centrica, where he qualified as a chartered accountant and worked in M&A.

Simpson said: “Mehal is well known to Gravis team, having previously worked with us and having acquired assets from the firm.

“I worked closely with him for several years and know firsthand the quality of his investment judgement and his approach to working with teams. I’m really looking forward to him joining Gravis and to working together again.”

Evelyn Partners

Evelyn Partners has appointed two directors in its financial planning offices.

Gurdeep Saini joins the London office and Robert Skilling will be based in the Knutsford office in Cheshire.

Saini, who recently spent 17 years in Santander’s Private Banking division in the UK, will help clients achieve their long-term goals while adapting to their ever-evolving personal and financial circumstances.

Skilling, who previously spent eight years advising private clients at RBC Brewin Dolphin, will take on the leadership of the local financial planning team in Knutsford.

Luke Brooks, regional managing partner at Evelyn Partners, said: "Gurdeep’s depth of experience and expertise will strengthen our advisory capabilities as we continue to grow our Total Wealth Management proposition in the market.”

Chris McVeigh, managing partner, financial planning for the North West and Northern Ireland, at Evelyn Partners, said: “Robert is a an extremely experienced and trusted pair of hands. His leadership will be invaluable as we continue to grow our presence in the North West and his commitment to adviser development and client services makes him an excellent fit for the firm.”

Pathlines Pensions

UK pensions provider Pathlines Pensions has added David Zwirn to its senior team as it prepares to expand its business.

Zwirn joins the business as sales director from Euroclear where he was head of UK fund sales. He has also held several senior roles with other businesses in the fintech and financial services sectors.

Pathlines chair Christine Hallett said: “David has a wealth of experience in sales and business, with an impressive track record of consistently exceeding targets.

“His knowledge, enthusiasm and energy – plus the proven ability to create and lead successful sales drives that deliver results – make him a valuable addition to our team.”

Zwirn added: “I’m looking forward to helping the Pathlines business team to explore the unique opportunities we have to redefine pension technology, service delivery and administration in a new, modern architecture.”

Bravura Solutions

Financial services tech provider Bravura Solutions has appointed Nick Fraser to the new role of chief product officer, wealth management.

Based in Edinburgh, Fraser will lead product strategy, design and development, and help create innovative, purpose-built solutions to meet the evolving requirements of the wealth management industry.

Fraser has 25 years' experience in business change and transformation and was recently head of technology and engineering at SS&C Hubwise.

Chris Spencer Bravura Solutions’ CEO, EMEA, said: “Nick brings with him considerable expertise from across the wealth management industry – both on the customer and adviser side of the relationship.

“His deep market insight, extensive product knowledge, and team building skills will make a valuable contribution to Bravura Solutions as it enters its next phase of growth.”

Fraser added: “I’m thrilled to join Bravura Solutions and with responsibility for developing both the product strategy and team.

“I’m particularly looking forward to driving an even closer relationship with the wealth management industry, enabling it to meet the expectations of increasingly digitally savvy customers.”