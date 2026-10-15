Pacific Asset Management opens LatAm office

Pacific Asset Management has opened a LatAm office helmed by sales directors Inés Pick and Santiago Queirolo Vilaró.

Based in Montevideo, Uruguay, Pick and Queirolo will develop Pacific’s presence across Latin America and the US offshore market, building relationships with investors and supporting the distribution of the firm’s investment strategies across the region.

Over the past year the pair have helped raise over $100m for Pacific through a third-party marketing arrangement, the group said. In their new roles, Pick and Queirolo will work for Pacific full-time as part of its broader Americas distribution team, reporting to Seb Stewart, partner and head of Americas business development.

The new entity, Pacific Asset Management LATAM, sees Pacific install a permanent local presence in Latin America for the first time and forms part of the firm’s broader growth ambitions across the Americas.

Stewart said: “Latin America represents a significant long-term opportunity for Pacific and the progress we have made over the past year has demonstrated the appetite that exists for active investment strategies like ours, that offer something genuinely different. Inés and Santiago bring deep relationships and knowledge of the Latin American market and have already created considerable momentum on which to build.

“Having recently hired Carlos Rodriguez as our first employee in the US, establishing a dedicated local presence in Latin America is the natural next step for us. It’s a hugely exciting time for Pacific as we continue to build our business across North and South America and diversify our asset base globally.”

Pick and Queirolo added: “We are very excited to formally become part of Pacific Asset Management and to represent the firm across Latin America and US Offshore.

“Pacific stands out for its entrepreneurial culture, strong focus on technology and differentiated investment solutions in an increasingly crowded industry. We see a great opportunity to build on our long-standing relationships across the region and contribute to Pacific’s continued growth.”