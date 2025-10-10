Osaic adds $453m Oregon-based advice firm to its network

Wealth management firm Osaic has added Pilot Rock Financial Advisors, an independent financial advice firm with USD$453m in client assets, to its advice firm network.

Pilot Rock is an eight-person advice team based in Medford, Oregon, but it serves individuals, families and business owners across the US.

The team will now use Osaic’s open-architecture technology platform to deliver a more streamlined operation and tailored client service.

Nathan Salhus, financial advisor at Pilot Rock, said: “Affiliating with Osaic allows us to deepen that commitment by leveraging their industry leading technology and advisor support to provide high-touch client service and innovative solutions.”

Kristen Kimmell, executive vice president of business solutions at Osaic, added: "“Our platform is designed to empower advisors with the support, resources and tools they need to make a real difference in their clients lives.

“Pilot Rock’s client-centric approach and dedication aligns perfectly with Osaic’s values, and we are proud to support their continued growth.”