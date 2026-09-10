Omnis Access funds surpass £100m three months after launch

Omnis Investments’ Access Fund range has surpassed £100m in assets under management just over three months after launch.

The passive fund range, which launched in May, was developed exclusively for advisers at The Openwork Partnership and 2plan and their clients.

The funds use Omnis’ strategic asset allocation framework and risk management process, while day-to-day investment management is delegated to Legal & General.

Omnis said the milestone reflected strong adviser demand for a passive investment solution combining low-cost market exposure with its governance and oversight framework.

The Access range sits alongside Omnis’ existing active funds, including Omnis Agility, and the firm said it would continue to develop the offering using adviser feedback.

Omnis has also confirmed Robert McElvanney as permanent chief investment officer, having held the role on an interim basis since April 2026.

McElvanney, a chartered actuary with more than 25 years’ experience in regulated financial services, was previously head of UK front office at Santander Asset Management.

Mehdi Kadhim, chief executive of Omnis Investments, said: “Surpassing £100 million in just over three months is a strong endorsement from advisers, their clients and the market.

“Access was developed on the back of adviser insight and feedback and reflects our commitment to building solutions around listening carefully to what advisers tell us they need.”