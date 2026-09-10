Utmost Group: 10 Years On. 10 Years Strong

In 2026, Utmost reached an important milestone: 10 years since the launch of the Utmost brand.

Employees across the Utmost Group have been celebrating under the theme "10 Years On. 10 Years Strong", a fitting reflection of a decade that has seen Utmost grow from a relatively new entrant into one of the leading names in International wealth solutions.

In truth, 10 years is not a particularly long time in International Financial Services, but when you consider what has happened across the international wealth insurance market during that period, the milestone perhaps feels much more significant.

Over the last decade, the insurance provider footprint has changed with some closed to new business, others minimising operations and some who have disappeared altogether through consolidation. Regulation has increased, technology costs have risen sharply and expectations from advisers and clients have continued to grow. The market has become smaller, more concentrated and, in many respects, more challenging.

Against that backdrop, the Utmost story is different.

Rather than retreating, Utmost has grown. Rather than narrowing its ambitions, it has expanded. What began as a vision shared by founders Paul Thompson and Ian Maidens has become one of the most successful growth stories the international wealth insurance industry has seen in recent years.

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Opportunity

When Utmost was first founded the industry was already changing.

Large insurance groups were reviewing businesses that no longer fitted with their long-term strategies. International life assurance operations were often considered non-core and many were looking for new owners.

While others saw an industry in decline, the founders of Utmost saw something different. They believed advisers and clients would continue to need specialist Wealth Planning solutions and that there was an opportunity to build a business focused entirely on that market.

It was a bold view at the time.

The International Life Assurance market is highly regulated, operationally complex and requires significant investment. Building a successful business is not simply about attracting new clients. It requires financial strength, specialist expertise and a willingness to invest consistently for the long term.

That was the model Utmost set out to create.

The launch of the Utmost brand in 2016 marked an important step in that journey. It gave the business a clear identity and coincided with a period of significant growth that would reshape the company over the next decade.

More Than a Series of Acquisitions

The numbers tell part of the story.

Over the years, Utmost acquired a series of well-known businesses, including Aviva Life International, AXA Isle of Man, Generali PanEurope, Generali Worldwide, Quilter International and most recently, Lombard International. Thirteen acquisitions in the wealth industry, in little more than a decade transformed the scale and reach of the Group.

But acquisitions alone do not create success.

Anyone can buy a business. The difficult part is bringing businesses together successfully while retaining clients, maintaining service standards and creating something stronger than what existed before.

Integrating International Wealth Businesses

That is where Utmost has quietly built one of its greatest strengths.

Over time, the Group developed a reputation for successfully integrating businesses from different jurisdictions, cultures and operating environments. Rather than becoming a collection of separate entities, those businesses were brought together into a global wealth solutions provider with a clear purpose and a consistent strategy.

It sounds straightforward. It is not.

Every acquisition brings different systems, different processes and different ways of working. Bringing those together while continuing to serve advisers and clients requires discipline, patience and a long-term view.

Looking back, that ability to integrate and improve acquired businesses has arguably been one of the defining factors behind Utmost's growth.

It has also strengthened the Group's position among International Bond Providers operating in the international wealth market.

Staying Focused

One of the more interesting aspects of the Utmost story is what the business has not done.

Many financial services firms expand into multiple areas in pursuit of growth. Utmost has largely resisted that temptation.

Instead, it has remained focused on Insurance-based wealth solutions, supporting clients with long-term wealth planning, succession planning and transfer of wealth goals through life assurance structures.

That focus has helped shape both strategy and investment decisions.

As client needs have become more complex, Utmost has continued to invest in technical expertise, service capabilities and technology. As international mobility has increased, it has strengthened its ability to support advisers and clients operating across multiple jurisdictions.

While others have diversified, Utmost has concentrated on becoming better at what it already does.

Recent strategic decisions reflect that same approach. The acquisition of Lombard International strengthened the Group's position in the European international wealth market, while the sale of Utmost Life and Pensions sharpened the focus on its core wealth solutions business. Both decisions reflected a clear strategy rather than growth for growth's sake.

Building for the Long Term

Life assurance is ultimately a business built on trust.

Clients are making decisions that can have implications for decades. Advisers need confidence that the provider they recommend today will still be financially resilient and investing in its business many years from now.

That is why scale matters. It is also why financial strength matters.

Today, Utmost manages more than £100 billion of assets under administration and serves 190,000 clients across the UK, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Latin America. From a business founded by two people in 2013, it has grown into a truly international organisation. Utmost has also received the external seal of approval through coveted Fitch Ratings A+ Insurer Financial Strength ratings granted to each one of its insurance companies and most recently affirmed in August 2026.

Wealth Preservation and Wealth Transfer Planning

For many HNW clients, long-term planning can involve a range of considerations around the preservation and transfer of wealth. Wealth Preservation Strategies and Wealth Transfer Planning can form an important part of wider international wealth planning, particularly where clients and their families have connections to multiple jurisdictions.

Offshore bonds and other insurance-based structures can also form part of these wider planning considerations, depending on the individual circumstances of the client.

Equally important is the continued investment in the business itself. Technology, cyber security, regulation and client expectations have all evolved dramatically over the past decade. Keeping pace requires substantial ongoing investment, and that is something Utmost has consistently prioritised.

The result is a business that continues to grow while maintaining strong client retention and attracting new business across its markets.

Looking Back and Looking Forward

Ten years after the launch of the Utmost brand, the business looks very different from the one that emerged in 2016.

It is larger, more international and considerably stronger. Yet the underlying vision remains much the same as it was when the business was founded.

The goal was never simply to build a bigger company. It was to build an enduring one.

In a market where many providers have chosen to exit, consolidate or reduce their ambitions, Utmost has continued to invest, acquire and grow. That is what makes this anniversary noteworthy.

International Wealth Solutions and Global Wealth Management

The first ten years have been a story of ambition, execution and growth. More importantly, they have demonstrated that there is still a place for specialist providers with a clear strategy, strong financial foundations and a long-term commitment to advisers and clients.

For Utmost, turning ten is not simply a moment to reflect on the past. It is an opportunity to recognise how far the business has come and the role it now plays in the international wealth solutions market and wider Global Wealth Management landscape.

In an industry marked by contraction, consolidation and closure, the Utmost story has been one of growth, confidence and long-term commitment. That is a rare achievement and one worth celebrating.