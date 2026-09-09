In the final slot our 'Meet The Speakers' articles - we preview a special fireside Q&A chat and interview with Andrea Watts, Intermediary & International Business Development Manager at Marlborough, which will take place on stage at the Fifth Annual II Lat Am Forum 2026 event in Mexico City, on Thursday September 10, 2026.

Andrea will be interviewed on stage by II Publisher Gary Robinson with a Q&A that will look at her career to date, Marlborough's position as one of the key investment propositions in international financial services, recently celebrating 40 years of excellence and their importance as a key investment partner within the international marketplace.

Andrea has more than eight years’ experience managing relationships with advisers and wealth managers serving international clients around the globe. Her role is to represent the full scope of Marlborough’s international proposition, maintaining and strengthening existing relationships and building new ones.

Marlborough are well-known in the UK and in recent years in particular have managed to make a real mark in the international financial services world.

Ongoing and future successes are thanks to a strong team led by Danny Knight and of course Andrea's enthusiasm, professionalism and her hard work as one of the busiest international business development managers in the industry.