Ocorian has appointed Simona Watkis as head of private client in the Cayman Islands.

Watkis brings a decade of wealth management experience to the role and was most recently President & CEO at PROVEN Wealth, and previously CEO at NCB Capital Markets.

She has a strong background in designing and implementing bespoke, sustainable wealth management strategies that meet the diverse needs of high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and institutional clients, which makes her the ideal person to expand Ocorian’s presence in the region and contribute to its global growth in 2025.

Watkis said: “I am excited to have been given the opportunity to support and grow the team by fostering collaboration and inclusivity as we position ourselves for further success over the years to come. I’m looking forward to collaborating with colleagues across the Ocorian group, and expanding Ocorian’s presence as a private client provider of choice in the Cayman Islands.”

Annerien Hurter, Ocorian’s global head of private client, said: “I am pleased to welcome Simona as the new Head of Private Client in the Cayman Islands. Her experience in this industry is substantial, and I know that Simona’s leadership will allow us to build on our growth in the Cayman Islands and globally.”