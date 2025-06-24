International platform provider Novia Global has launched a MiFID II-authorised platform – Novia Global Europe – in a bid to offer financial advisers across the EU access to what it calls "a more transparent, service-led and efficient way to manage cross-border investments".

The move to a permanent European presence highlights another important milestone for the company in 2025 following news, as reported, that Novia Global Group surpassing £2 billion in assets under administration, the opening of its Dubai representative office,

Based in Cyprus and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange commission, the company said in a statement earlier today that it believes that new platform marks a milestone in Novia Global’s international expansion.

Novia Global Europe is led by Managing Director Antonis Papaioannou, and offers access to a wide range of funds, discretionary fund managers, and model portfolios – all through a digital-first platform regulated by CySEC. The platform operates within the EU’s regulatory framework, giving advisers the confidence to deliver compliant cross-border investment solutions.

Steve Andrews, CEO of Novia Global, said: “We didn’t launch Novia Global Europe to do what everyone else is doing. We launched it to make life easier for advisers and deliver the platform experience they’ve been asking for – one built around service, transparency and trust.

“Advisers operating in the EU want platforms that offer simplicity, speed, support and allows the adviser to retain control. It’s about giving advisers the confidence to focus on clients – not paperwork. That means clear oversight, real-time access to portfolios, and a team that genuinely has their back.”

Papaioannou said that Novia Global Europe was "built around adviser needs". With a Cyprus-based team and CySEC Licence, we’re removing friction and enabling advisers to work more efficiently across Europe.”