Nomura Asset Management has hired Douglas Stewart as head of distribution EMEA.

Stewart (pictured) will report to Kenichi Suzuki, senior managing director, head of global business unit and will be based in London.

In this role, Stewart will lead the firm’s distribution strategy across EMEA and Latin America—driving growth, strengthening client engagement, and overseeing coverage of institutional and intermediary channels.

Suzuki said: "Douglas brings deep international experience, strong commercial leadership, and a proven ability to scale businesses across complex markets. His appointment reflects our commitment to accelerating growth and delivering exceptional outcomes for clients across EMEA and Latin America."

Stewart most recently served as managing director in the Global Strategy Group at Silicon Valley Bank, where he held a senior leadership role focused on international business strategy and key growth initiatives.

Prior to that, he was CEO of BennBridge, leading the firm’s European expansion and the strategic development of its multi-boutique model.

He previously served as CEO and head of EMEA at Oppenheimer Funds International. Earlier in his career, he spent 15 years at AllianceBernstein, including as Managing Director within the EMEA Client Group.

Stewart said: "I am excited to join Nomura at such a pivotal time. The firm has a strong global foundation and clear ambitions across both EMEA and Latin America. I look forward to leading our distribution strategy in these regions and working closely with colleagues to deliver meaningful growth and stronger client outcomes."