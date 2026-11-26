Swiss investment group NFG Partners has opened an office in Dubai to offer high net worth clients access to an independent adviser for their entire investment portfolio, across multiple banks and jurisdictions.

NFG Partners (DIFC) was granted regulatory approval by the Dubai Financial Services Authority in August 2026 and is backed by NFG Partners in Geneva, which is regulated by FINMA.

The independent firm takes an objective-first approach, building a single strategy – using its long-standing banking relationships to negotiate terms for its clients – and reporting on it in one place.

The proposition includes:

Investment advice across the whole portfolio, with one consolidated report covering every bank and custodian

Outsourced CIO oversight for family offices and institutions

Discretionary management through NFG Partners SA in Geneva

Advice on and arrangement of access to private equity, private credit and co-investment opportunities

Banking, credit and custody, arranged and negotiated on the client’s behalfThe Dubai office is led by John Barrowman, Founding Partner and Senior Executive Officer of NFG Partners (DIFC) Limited, who has advised international families across London, Geneva and Dubai.

Founding partner and SEO of NFG Partners DIFC, said: “Families in this region are in transition. They are moving between countries, between banks and between generations, and those are the moments when a family most needs one adviser who sees the whole picture.

“That is what we bring. From the DIFC we give families one view of their whole portfolio and independent, regulated advice, working alongside their own lawyers and tax advisers. We do it with our Swiss heritage and our colleagues in Geneva behind us. We don’t think in quarters. We think in generations."