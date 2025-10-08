Professional services firm Mourant has appointed Adrian Dobbyn as head of Luxembourg corporate governance.

Dobbyn joins as director within Mourant Governance Services and will oversee the coordination and preparation of board meetings, delivering company secretarial support, providing liaison officer duties, the maintenance of registers, board appointments, and Luxembourg filings.

Dobbyn was previously a consultant at the Quebec Deposit and Investment Fund.

Law firm-led group Mourant provides advice on the laws of the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Jersey and Luxembourg as well as specialist entity management, governance, regulatory and consulting services.

Melina Howard, managing director of Mourant Governance Services Luxembourg, said: “Adrian's appointment is an exciting step in the expansion of our governance services offering here in Luxembourg.

“His client-focused approach will provide our clients with a top-tier service that combines technical legal knowledge and corporate management expertise with practical insight, and his leadership will be an asset as we continue to broaden our capabilities.”

Dobbyn added: “There’s a clear demand in Luxembourg for corporate governance services delivered with legal standards, and I look forward to offering a service that will deliver real value to our clients.”