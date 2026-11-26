M&G Investments has partnered with Bank of China Hong Kong (BOCHK) to distribute the M&G Total Return Credit Investment fund to Hong Kong retail investors for the first time.

The arrangement, which marks M&G’s entry into BOCHK’s investment platform, will see the $$7.7bn fund distributed through the platform exclusively for three months, with USD, HKD and EUR share classes available.

Managed by Richard Ryan, co-head of fundamental fixed income at M&G Investments, the fund invests across global credit markets, including investment grade and high yield corporate bonds, and asset-backed securities.

Amy Cho, head of Asia Pacific, M&G Investments, said: “We have clear ambitions to grow our retail business in Hong Kong by making our investment capabilities more accessible to individual investors.

“Strong and entrusted distribution partnerships are essential to delivering those ambitions. Partnering with BOCHK offers an opportunity to reach a broad range of customers through its established retail banking network, bringing our global fixed income expertise and flexible approach to global credit investing to more investors seeking income and diversification.”

Shirley Leung, deputy general manager, personal banking product department, BOCHK, added: “BOCHK is committed to broadening its customers’ investment choices, enabling them to effectively balance returns, risks, and diversification needs across various market cycles.

“BOCHK is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with M&G Investments to become the exclusive retail distribution partner in Hong Kong for the initial launch of the M&G Total Return Credit Investment Fund, providing customers with another flexible global credit investment solution.”