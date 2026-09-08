MBMG Group has paid tribute to its founder Graham Macdonald who passed away last week after a short illness.

Macdonald was a founding partner of the Bangkok-based investment services firm, which launched in 1994, and received an MBE for his ‘services to British business interests in Thailand’ in 2013.

He retired from MBMG Group in 2016 but remained close to the business, its people, and many of its clients.

A statement from the firm said: “It is with very heavy hearts that we share the passing of our best friend, founding partner, mentor, and source of inspiration, Graham Macdonald MBE.

“It is taking all of us some time to come to terms with the news, and with the realisation that the world will never quite be the same again for those of us who were lucky enough to know Graham and to have our lives enriched by him.

“For us, Graham was always much more than one of MBMG’s founders. He was our friend, our mentor, a constant source of inspiration, and, for so many years, a huge part of the character and spirit of MBMG.”

There will be funeral prayers on 7, 8, and 9 September at 7:30 p.m. at Wat Khao Khanthamat, Sattahip, Chon Buri (วัดเขาคันธมาทน์ – location details). The cremation ceremony is on 10 September at 3:30pm.