27th Annual II Awards 2026 set for TV premiere on October 7 (4pm UK time)

The winner and highly commended for the 27th Annual II Awards 2026 will be revealed next Wednesday October 7, at 4pm (UK time) with a live global TV premiere of this year's awards show.
The premiere- sponsored by II Awards 2026 official sponsors IFGL, Utmost, Hansard and Finance Isle of Man will go live across the world via a Youtube Premiere link that will be screened simultaneously here on the II website homepage, on the II Awards website and on II's sister title IA.
There will be a special live screening of the premiere at a networking drinks event in London. Any finalists and shortlisted entrants that wish to register for this event should contact [email protected] with a very limited number of tickets available on a first-come, first served basis.
II's panel of awards judges determine the winners and highly commended in each category. And for the last six years of these awards (now in their 27th year) there is also a reader's vote element to sit alongside our judges votes on a selection of awards.
The readers voting took place across the last the days and is now closed. This year there has been an extension of the popular regional awards that sit in Excellence in Client Service Awards for both Advisers - sponsored by Hansard and the industry and the Excellence in Advisory Best Practice Awards - sponsored by Utmost. The Company of the Year will now also have accolades for both advisers and the industry having regional winners in UK, US, Africa, Asia, Middle East, Africa and The Rest of The World as well as an overall global champion.
II Publisher Gary Robinson, said: "The II Awards is the number one awards for the international cross-border financial services, funds, products and advice world with 27 years now under our belt. It is a real highlight for the industry and as always is fiercely fought with some incredible entries this year once again.
"The readers have now cast their votes and these are being added to the judges scores with the TV programme now being finalised for this year's premiere - out on Wednesday October 7, 2026 at 4pm UK time.
"We know that every year there are screening parties in offices around the world as well as our exclusive London screening VIP premiere and networking event which is always one of the best nights of the year.
"As is tradition this drinks event follows the filming of our annual II Leadership Summit 2026 with five top CEOS and industry leaders taking part in an exclusive TV debate. We are excited to welcome all of our finalists, sponsors and guests at what promises to another night to remember."
Shortlist and finalists for the 27th Annual II Awards 2026
Best Employee Benefits Solutions - Sponsored By Finance Isle of Man
AES International
Zurich Workplace Solutions
JTC Group
Best Fintech Innovation
Hoxton Wealth
AG2R LA MONDIALE
DOST Digital Innovations Center
Zurich Workplace Solutions
Proactive Service Mechanism
Skybound Wealth Management
Tiller Fintech Innovation
Best International Discretionary Fund Manager
Evelyn Partners
LGT Wealth Management
Rathbone Investment Management
Best International Financial Centre
Guernsey
DIFC
Isle of Man
Jersey
Best International Fund Group
Canaccord Wealth
Momentum Global Investment Management
Marlborough Group
Alquity Group
Best International Pension Product
IFGL Pensions, The IFGL SIPP
Novia Global
Zurich Integrated Benefits, International Pension Plan
JTC Group
iPensions Group
Best International Platform
Ardan International
Morningstar Wealth
Capital International Group
Novia Global
Best International Portfolio Bond
Utmost
Transact
Standard Life
Hansard
Investors Trust
RL360
Canada Life
Best IPMI Provider
Vumi
April International
BUPA
Best International Life Protection Plan
Friends Provident International Limited
Zurich Middle East
Best International Pension Provider
Novia Global
iPensions Group
Zurich
IFGL Pensions
JTC Group
Boal & Co
Best International Savings Plan
Offshore Savings Account - Canada Life International
JTC Streamliner - JTC
Regular Savings Plan – RL360
S&P 500 Index – Investor Trust
Ascend - Hansard
Best International Trust Product
IFGL Global Trusts
Wealth Preservation Account - Canada Life International
Best International Life Group (Non-UK)
IFGL
Utmost Group
Zurich Integrated Benefits & International Life Limited
Zurich Middle East
Best International Life Group (UK)
Canada Life International
Utmost Group
Contribution to Diversity & Inclusion Award
AG2R LA MONDIALE
LGT Wealth Management
NEBA Advisers
International Campaign of the Year
Hoxton Wealth
Hansard
Marlborough
Novia Global
International DFM Fund/Product of the Year
LGT Wealth Management - International Model Portfolio Service
Marlborough - Ireland-domiciled multi-asset portfolio range
Rathbone Asset Management/Rathbone SICAV Ethical Bond Fund
Excellence in Trust and Estate Planning
Canada Life
IFGL Global Trusts
Melbourne Capital Group
Standard Life
Utmost Group
Excellence in Sustainability
Alquity Investment Management
AG2R LA MONDIALE
JTC Group
LGT Wealth Management
Excellence in Fintech - sponsored by Finance Isle of Man
Hansard
Hoxton Wealth
Investors Trust
Jacobi
Skybound Wealth Management
*Excellence in Fintech - sponsored by Finance Isle of Man will feature winners for both Industry and Advisers categories
Excellence in Advisory Best Practice (by region) - sponsored by Utmost
AAF Financial
AES International
Aiva
Blacktower FM
Carrick Wealth
Hoxton Wealth
NEBA Private Clients
OpesFidelio
Private Client Consultancy Wealth Management
Skybound Wealth Management
TallRock Capital Pte Ltd
Team
Titan Wealth
In this segment of the awards please click on the links to vote for your winners.
Best Emerging Talent (Advisers) – sponsored by IFGL
Click here to vote on this award
Claire Irvine - Nexus Global/Blacktower FM
Tom Streader - Hoxton Wealth
Helen Thomas - Melbourne Capital Group
Alan Kinsey - Melbourne Capital Group
Richard Raczkowski - NEBA Private Clients
Best Emerging Talent (Industry)
Click here to vote on this award
Jayamalar Mogan - Investors Trust
Gareth MacGuire - Hansard
Lorenzo La Posta - Momentum
Excellence in Client Service (by region) - Advisers - sponsored by Hansard
Click here to vote on this award
AAF Financial
AES International
Aiva
Ally Wealth Management
Carrick Wealth
Hoxton Wealth
OpesFidelio
Melbourne Capital Group
NEBA Private Clients
Niveton International
Skybound Wealth Management
TallRock Capital Pte Ltd
Team
Titan Wealth
Excellence in Client Service (by region) - Industry
Click here to vote on this award
RL360
Hansard
Investors Trust
LGT Wealth Management
Marlborough
Novia Global
Qualitas Funds
Team
Titan Wealth
Unsung Hero Award
Click here to vote on this award
Karen Ogilvie - Blacktower FM
Charmaine Lotz - Hoxton Wealth
Christopher Holman - Melbourne Capital Group
Alicia Saleh Herdiansyah - Team
Personality of the Year (Advisers)
Click here to vote on this award
Chris Ball – Hoxton Wealth
John Beverley - NEBA Private Clients
Sam Instone - AES International
John Westwood – Blacktower FM
Gavin Pluck - Blacktower FM
Mark Clubb - Team
Personality of the Year (Industry)
Click here to vote on this award
Stephen Andrews - Novia Global
Phil Story - Hansard
Ashok Sardana - Continental Group
Danny Knight - Marlborough
Gustavo Otero - Investors Trust
Company of the Year (Advisers) including regional winners
Click here to vote on this award
AES International
Blacktower FM
OpesFidelio
Tallrock Capital
Hoxton Wealth
NEBA Private Clients
Niveton International
Melbourne Capital Group
Skybound Wealth Management
Team
Titan Wealth
Company of the Year (Industry)
Click here to vote on this award
Canada Life
Hansard
International Financial Group Limited (IFGL)
Investors Trust
Marlborough
Utmost Group
Novia Global
** Shortlists/Finalists for the following awards to be revealed at the awards ceremony:
Excellence in Private Banking
European Fund Selector of the Year
The II Special Award for Outstanding Achievement
NEW: Technical Specialist of the Year
The results of 27th Annual II Awards 2026 will be premiered on the II and IA home pages at 4pm on Wednesday October 7, 2025.
The II Awards is strictly copyrighted 2026.
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