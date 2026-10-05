Hawksford has acquired two businesses in the Netherlands as it continues to build out its offering for corporates and private clients in the EU.

The fund services provider completed the deals with Liberation Management and United International Management on 1 October having received regulatory approval, taking Hawksford’s headcount over 80.

Hawksford said it will continue to invest in its client service, compliance and operational infrastructure to ensure clients continue to benefit from consistent support as the business grows.

Liberation Management is based in Breda and provides corporate, secretarial, administrative and family office services to corporate and private clients. The team is led by its two founding partners, Hans Jansen and Lucas Bagchus.

United Netherlands provides corporate administration and regulatory services aimed at helping businesses navigate local and international challenges. Headed up by Marius de Groot, the Amsterdam-based business specialises in supporting companies with their operational and strategic growth objectives through a comprehensive range of corporate administration services and management solutions.

The acquisitions form part of Hawksford’s ongoing growth strategy, with the group having completed 10 acquisitions since 2022.

Hawksford CEO Michel van Leeuwen said: “We continue to focus on bolstering our footprint in the European time zone and enhancing our services palette whereby supporting the increasingly sophisticated needs of corporates, private clients and fund managers.

“With that in mind, these latest acquisitions in the strategically important Benelux region represent another key step in our journey, building on our existing presence while providing additional and complementary capabilities. I’m delighted to welcome our new colleagues to Hawksford.”

Liberation Management’s Jansen described the deal as “another significant milestone for Liberation Management”.

“As an organisation, Hawksford is closely aligned with our own cultural values making this move a natural and positive move for our team and our clients,” he said.

United Netherlands’ de Groot added: “Through this acquisition, our clients will benefit from having access to a global network and new opportunities, while our colleagues will also join a team that is clearly highly ambitious and geared up for further growth.”