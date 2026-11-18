Aviva Investors has unveiled an emerging market debt fund to take advantage of opportunities across the EMD universe.

The Emerging Market Debt (EMD) Opportunities Fund will provide access to hard currency sovereign debt, hard currency corporate debt, local currency debt and frontier markets.

Co-managers Aaron Grehan – head of capital opportunities and co-head of EMD, Michael McGill – co-head of EMD, and Kurt Knowlson – senior portfolio manager, have the flexibility to identify opportunities across countries, sectors, credit, rates and currencies and will allocate capital as market conditions evolve.

The SICAV UCITS fund will target attractive levels of income and is not constrained by a single benchmark.

Grehan said: “We’re excited to bring this new strategy to the market and expand upon our existing EMD offering. We believe there are significant opportunities within the current environment, and the flexible approach of this new strategy will enable the team to adapt to changing market conditions.

“We have a huge range of talent from across the fixed income team at Aviva Investors. By taking a highly collaborative approach, we are able to effectively and efficiently share ideas, ensuring that our investment decisions are taken with a full range of supporting insights. This will apply to the new EMD Opportunities Fund, with the portfolio management team supported by the full fixed income unit at Aviva Investors.”