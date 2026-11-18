Blackstone has opened an office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) to serve as a hub for its private wealth business in the region.

The new office is the alternative asset manager’s second UAE location – in addition to its longstanding base in Abu Dhabi – and is intended to build on the firm’s partnerships with regional banks and support its private wealth business across the wider GCC.



Jon Gray, president and COO of Blackstone, said: “The UAE has built an extraordinary position as a global finance and investment hub and is becoming an increasingly important centre for wealth management.

“We are proud of our presence in the country since 2010. Our new Dubai office builds on that longstanding commitment, allowing us to deepen our partnerships and broaden access to alternatives for investors across the GCC.”

Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, added: “The opening of Blackstone’s regional private wealth office in DIFC reflects Dubai’s role as the gateway for global investment firms seeking to capture opportunities across the region.”



Blackstone recently upgraded its Abu Dhabi office licence to further support deal origination in the region and plans to open an office in Kuwait and expand its presence across the GCC over the coming year.

