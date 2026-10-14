Marlborough has recruited three former Rathbones investment managers to help drive the growth of its Personal Portfolio service.

Ian Hardcastle has been appointed co-head of private clients in a shared role with Edward Kennedy, and Stephen Bennett and Oliver Northover have joined as investment directors, working alongside portfolio manager Rory Dowie.

The Personal Portfolio service provides bespoke portfolio management for the high-net-worth clients of financial advisers. The expanded team is based in Marlborough’s new Winchester office and forms part of Marlborough’s wider multi-asset solutions investment team.

Richard Goodall, CEO of the Marlborough Group, said: “This is an exciting time for the group, as we drive forward our ambitious plans for growth across all areas of our business – multi-asset portfolios, single-strategy funds, international portfolios and fund governance.

“Our Personal Portfolio service is very much part of those growth plans. The expectations of high-net-worth clients are evolving, and increasingly they’re choosing to work with values-driven businesses like ours.”

He added: “Ian, Stephen and Oliver are a great fit for us as we expand the service to meet this growing demand. They’re consummate investment professionals and, equally importantly, they share our absolute commitment to redefining bespoke portfolio management.”

Hardcastle said: “In Marlborough, all three of us recognised an independently owned business with exciting growth plans, where the team share our passion, our values and our client-focused philosophy.

“We’re very much looking forward to working in partnership with advisers to bring this combination of disciplined data-led portfolio management and genuinely personal service to more and more of their clients.”