Marathon Asset Management hires MD from Apollo

Marathon Asset Management, a global credit manager, has appointed Murad Khaled as a managing director to serve as a lead originator across assert-backed lending and direct lending in Europe.

Khaled will report to Alex Howell, head of Marathon's European Credit business. He joins the company from Apollo, where he was a managing director and led capital solutions in Europe. Prior to Apollo, Khaled served as head of EMEA leveraged finance capital markets at Bank of America.

Bruce Richards, chief executive and chairman of Marathon, said: “Murad is an experienced investor with deep expertise across ABL and corporate credit, sourcing differentiated transactions. We continue to see compelling opportunities across global credit markets, and Murad’s addition enhances our ability to originate high-quality European investments as we further scale our platform.”

“Europe remains an area of significant opportunity for Marathon, as we continue to strengthen our presence in the region across ABL, DL, and opportunistic credit,” added Howell. “Murad’s experience and strong relationships will play an important role as we enhance our origination channels.”