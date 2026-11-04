Man Group has launched its first UCITS ETFs in Europe to give wealth investors access to institutional-grade strategies.

The Man Active Trend Enhanced UCITS ETF and the Man Active Global Infrastructure UCITS ETF are now available in a liquid, transparent structure for European wealth investors, marking a significant expansion of the firm's European platform.

The two new actively managed funds are listed on the London Stock Exchange, trading in GBP and USD, as well as on Euronext Milan and Xetra, trading in EUR.

Russell Korgaonkar and Giuliana Bordigoni manage the Man Active Trend Enhanced UCITS ETF, which combines broad global equity market participation with a quantitative trend-following overlay across global futures markets. The fund aims to generate capital growth over the medium to long term by capturing potential upside while systematically seeking to cushion drawdowns across varying market regimes.

The Man Active Global Infrastructure UCITS ETF, managed by Al Chu, targets long-term capital growth through exposure to global listed infrastructure companies. The fund is managed with the same investment philosophy and process as the firm's existing global listed infrastructure strategy.

Mark Bedford, global head of wealth at Man Group, said: "With our first UCITS ETFs, we're giving wealth investors in Europe access to active strategies built on the same investment expertise our institutional clients have relied upon for decades.

“These launches are a first step, and a foundation we intend to build on as we grow our presence in Europe. Whether it's the sophistication of our trend-following models, honed over more than 35 years, or our disciplined approach to infrastructure investing, we believe these strategies offer European investors something differentiated: institutional rigour in an ETF, built with them in mind."