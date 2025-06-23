Professional body the CISI (Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment) has announced the appointment of Assad Malik, pictured left, Chartered FCSI as president of CISI’s Swiss National Advisory Council (NAC).

Assad is a management consultant in fintech advisory, currently engaged at UBS. He has more than 20 years of experience in the Wealth Management & Investments Advisory sector, having previously worked as a senior advisor on strategic initiatives for global investment banks and leading wealth management firms. Next year will mark his 20th year as a CISI member.

The CISI Swiss NAC members include Christina Maria Tsakali, Chartered FCSI, Wealth Management, Head of Family Office, Tandem Capital AG, Doug Heron Chartered MCSI, CEO, CERN Pension Fund and Terry Hall, Chartered FCSI, Head of Compliance, Ebury Switzerland.

The CISI has been present in Switzerland for almost 15 years.

Malik, said: "It’s a privilege to step into this role at such a pivotal time for our sector. From the evolution of FinTech and digital assets to the reshaping of wealth management and investment strategies, our industry is undergoing profound transformation.

"I’m looking forward to working alongside my distinguished peers and the Institute to shape a future that is digitally enabled, client-focused, and grounded in excellence and professionalism.”

Tracy Vegro OBE CISI CEO said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome Assad as the next president of our Swiss NAC. I want to extend our thanks to Paul Heber Chartered FCSI as outgoing president for his leadership in the last two and a half years. We look forward to working with Assad and the team to grow CISI Swiss membership and support them in highlighting the importance of professional standards in building trust and consumer confidence.”