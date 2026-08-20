Lombard Odier's total client assets reached a record CHF367bn (£354bn) in the first half of 2026 despite geopolitical uncertainty and volatile markets, according to its latest half-year results.

The Swiss wealth and asset manager said total client assets increased by 5% from the end of 2025, while assets under management reached a record CHF239bn as of 30 June.

Half-year operating income increased 9% year on year to CHF 740 million, while operating expenses remained stable despite continued investment in talent and technology, resulting in a 25% increase in net profit to CHF 138 million.

The firm said the growth came despite a challenging investment environment characterised by geopolitical tensions and heightened market volatility.

Lombard Odier provides wealth management services to private clients, including investment advice, discretionary portfolio management and succession planning, alongside its institutional asset management business.

The results come as Switzerland continues to compete with other international wealth centres for globally mobile assets.

Lombard Odier is headquartered in Geneva and operates internationally across Europe, Asia and other key wealth management markets.