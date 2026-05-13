LGT has appointed Anchalee Bunsongsikul as CEO of LGT Thailand as it looks to grow its presence in the market.

Bunsongsikul was most recently president and CEO, Thailand and Representative Offices, at Standard Chartered Bank and has over three decades of leadership experience in international banking.

Her appointment takes effect on 15 May, when she will also become a member of the executive board Asia Pacific of LGT Private Banking.



Henri Leimer, CEO of LGT Private Banking Asia Pacific, said: "Thailand is an important market for us, one where we have built a strong market position through a consistent, relationship-led approach focused on serving Thai families and entrepreneurs."

Karn Karuhadej, managing director and senior market adviser, added: "Anchalee brings extensive leadership experience, strong client relationships and deep market knowledge that will further strengthen our franchise in Thailand.

“We look forward to welcoming her to our team and working together to further develop our business in the region."



LGT launched its wealth management business in Thailand in 2019.