Global professional services provider JTC has made four appointments to its Private Capital Services (PCS) division to boost its business development capabilities in the Americas.

Mariano Marco, Michael Schiff, Sam Traxler and Matt England have joined JTC to support its growth in the US and Latin America.

Marco – who previously worked at JTC for seven years – joins as head of client services, Latam, and will be based in the Miami office. He has previously held senior roles in Argentina, the BVI and the Cayman Islands and is experienced in working with professional advisers and clients globally, with a focus on developing wealth planning and succession strategies for high-net-worth clients.

Schiff has been appointed director, business development, and will be based in JTC’s recently opened Delray Beach office. He will focus on developing key intermediary relationships in Florida, particularly within the legal, accountancy and investment sectors. With over 30 years of experience in the legal and private client industries, his expertise lies in working with both domestic and international clients and in establishing and managing complex structures.

Traxler joins JTC as senior director in the strategic transformation team and will be responsible for establishing and executing large-scale trust administration partnerships with US banks, investment institutions and other financial organisations. He previously worked in a senior business development role with an independent broker-dealer, where he was responsible for business development and sales strategy.

England assumes the role of regional business development officer and will develop JTC's network of key partnerships across the Midwest, cultivating relationships with partners, advisers and other private wealth professionals and developing new business opportunities.

Richard Hughes, head of private capital services, US, said: “The US private wealth industry is undergoing significant change, with several key shifts on the horizon. Household wealth in the US currently exceeds $150trn, and forecasts suggest that around $80trn will pass between generations by 2045.

“Against this backdrop, an increasing number of high and ultra-high net worth individuals are expected to seek fiduciary structures to preserve and enhance wealth, while facilitating the seamless cross-generational transfer of assets. JTC’s goal is to be the partner of choice for wealth advisers across the region.”