JTC appoints managing director of Mauritius office

Global professional services provider JTC has appointed Zoubeir Khatib as managing director of its Mauritius office as Manon Thamothiram retires.

Thamothiram joined JTC in 2018 following the acquisition of Minerva, having originally joined Minerva in 2007.

Khatib, who joins from fund administration services provider Oak Group, will lead the jurisdiction’s strategic development and seek to strengthen its position as a global delivery hub. He will oversee client service delivery and commercial performance.

David Ombrasine has been promoted to deputy head of Mauritius and will support Khatib in his new role.

Charles-Henry Courtois, regional head of AMEA, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank Manon, who played a vital role in the development of the Mauritius office. The team and I wish him the very best in his retirement.

“I would also like to welcome Zoubeir to the JTC Group. With his extensive experience, expertise and his expansive skill set, I am confident he will continue to drive the growth of the Mauritius office and be a valuable member of JTC’s senior global team.”

Zoubeir added: “It’s a privilege to be joining such a fantastic team, both in terms of JTC’s operation in Mauritius and across its global network.

“Theres’s no doubt that our Mauritius office is set to play an increasingly important and strategic role as part of JTC’s ambitious growth plans, supporting the needs of global fund, corporate and fund manager clients. I’m excited to have the opportunity to deliver on that ambition, supported by David and our excellent team, to assert JTC Mauritius as a centre of excellence within the group and as a key player within the jurisdiction.”