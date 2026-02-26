The Jersey Financial Services Commission has issued a warning about an online scam using unauthorised images to promote a sham 'government investment platform'.

The scam, which claims to offer high returns, uses targeted Facebook adverts featuring local politicians, an ITV Channel presenter, and the Jersey Evening Post’s logo without the permission of the individuals or organisations.

“We urge you to be cautious when faced with unsolicited investment opportunities, online adverts, or social media promotions,” the JFSC said.

“We continue to see an increase in impersonation scams. Criminals are becoming more sophisticated and often pretend to be local professionals, government authorities, financial regulators, well-known organisations, friends or family members. They may use real names, cloned websites, copied branding, and AI-generated images or voices.

“Their aim is to convince you they are genuine and pressure you into transferring money or sharing personal information.”

The JFSC said members of the public can verify a company’s regulated status, registration details, or the details of a registered person’s senior management and investment employees by visiting the JFSC’s website.