Suntera Global, the Jersey headquartered, independent provider of bespoke fund, corporate and private wealth services, has completed its acquisition of London-based fund administration and corporate services provider Khepri Limited, following the receipt of all regulatory approvals.

The acquisition, initially announced in May, forms part of Suntera’s growth strategy and creates a new full-service fund administration offering for Suntera in the UK, whilst also broadening and adding further strength to its existing fund administration proposition for global asset managers.

David Hudson, CEO of Suntera, said: “The completion of this acquisition represents another key milestone in our strategy to expand our international footprint and diversify our proposition across geographies and service lines. Khepri is a high-quality growth business with a strong track record, and their impressive team adds a vital capability for us in the UK. I’m delighted to welcome them to the Suntera family.”

Headquartered in London and licensed in the UK by the FCA and HMRC, Khepri provides fund administration services to asset managers, including investor onboarding, hosted fund management, regulatory reporting, appointed representative and compliance consulting, as well as a broad range of corporate secretarial, bookkeeping and accounting services.

In total, Khepri services a total of £6bn in assets under management (AUM) on behalf of clients, spanning a full range of asset classes, and works predominantly with managers in the UK across venture capital, emerging private equity and real estate.

Suntera employs over 500 specialists supporting a global client base from offices in the Bahamas, the Cayman Islands, Hong Kong, the Isle of Man, Jersey, Guernsey, Luxembourg, the UK and the USA.