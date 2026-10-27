Jersey Finance has welcomed changes to the way Jersey-based limited liability companies (LLCs) are governed.

The Jersey Financial Services Commission (JFSC) published new guidance on 14 October 2026, following a consultation, aimed at providing greater clarity and flexibility for practitioners.

It is hoped the new measures will support the use of LLCs as an effective option for cross-border structuring across a wider range of regulated activities and will reinforce the Island's competitiveness as a leading international finance centre (IFC).

Jersey’s LLC regime was introduced onto the statute in 2022 and is designed to complement Jersey's existing range of corporate structures and provide an additional option for international businesses, investors and advisers seeking efficient and sophisticated structuring solutions.

The updated guidance includes clarification on:

Allowing LLCs to act as trustees

Allowing LLCs to be used for specified financial services activities

Removing restrictions limiting LLCs to financially sophisticated investors or customers

Improving the clarity and usability of the guidance

The updated guidance forms part of ongoing collaborative efforts between Jersey's government, regulator and industry to ensure the Island’s legislative and regulatory framework remains modern, competitive and responsive to evolving international market requirements.

Jersey Finance said the changes open up new structuring opportunities and give advisers more options to meet their clients’ needs.

Joe Moynihan, CEO of Jersey Finance, said: “The introduction of the Jersey LLC regime was an important step in broadening our corporate structuring capabilities, and these latest changes represent a further positive development in ensuring that framework remains clear, flexible and competitive.

“Against the backdrop of an increasingly complex global financial services landscape, it is vital that we continue to evolve our proposition and provide certainty and choice for those looking to structure their international activities through Jersey. These clarifications will help support the continued development of our LLC regime and reinforce the Island's appeal as a jurisdiction of choice for sophisticated cross-border structuring.”