James Garrity – Oxford: Why relationships matter in LatAm

Oxford CEO James Garrity joins Dan Charles in Mexico City to discuss the company’s growth across Latin America, its presence in 11 countries and why long-term relationships have been central to its success.
James also shares his own journey from Liverpool to Latin America and why taking a genuinely local approach matters when doing business across the region.
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