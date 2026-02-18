Interest in voluntary NI contributions rises ahead of expat rule changes

Interest in voluntary national insurance (NI) contributions in the UK is rising ahead of planned changes for expats announced in the Autumn Budget.

Until now, retirees living abroad have been able to make voluntary NI contributions at £3.50 per week (£182 per year), but from April, this will rise to £17.75 per week (£923 per year), significantly increasing the cost of securing the full state pension.

The changes also introduced a new 10-year minimum UK residence or NI contribution requirement, up from three years. This could leave thousands with gaps in their record and at risk of missing out on future state pension increases.

According to insurance specialists William Russell:

UK searches for “Class 3 National Insurance contributions” have surged 200% in the past year

Searches related to pension top-ups have increased 40% in the past month

Searches for the CF83 form in the UK have risen 70% in the past week

William Cooper, director at William Russell, said: “Expats need to act urgently before 5th April. Paying voluntary Class 2 contributions is far cheaper than the upcoming Class 3 rate, and many people don’t realise payments can be backdated, sometimes covering several missing years at the lower cost and significantly boosting future pension income.

"Nearly 450,000 UK expats risk missing out on the April 2026 State Pension increase under the Triple Lock if they don’t take action, leaving them behind pensioners in the UK."