The impact of AI on financial services, wealth manager and adviser consolidation and a call for a more collegic and united front from all financial advice firms in Dubai (and globally) were the hot topics debated at a packed Investment International Middle East Forum 2025, at The Capital Club, Dubai yesterday (Wednesday October 22, 2025).

The event - the seventh annual II Dubai forum which also incorporated the IA Future Advisory Forum, provided a blend of innovative product presentations and biting debate with some of the Middle East's advisory giants,

II Publisher Gary Robinson, said: "This year's event was almost definitely a favourite for us and I think the packed audience. It was fabulous to see so many key industry figures support us here. Moving the forum to later in the afternoon, for a 3pm start with drinks, awards and networking afterwards I think is a much better format."

Dr Scarlett Brown, pictured left, Head of Think Tank, Board Intelligence started the proceedings at the event with stand out session on AI and how it can impact within the board rooms across all businesses set up the event for an afternoon of fully-engaged debate with AI at the forefront.

The baton was passed to Justin Oliver, pictured, below left CIO, Canaccord Wealth, whose natural confident delivery brought clarity to a series of weighty topics, with a series of power slides highlighting the need for patience within investments but also the pace of change and the importance of staying ahead of the curve.

Phil Story, Senior Executive Officer & Head of Distribution - EMEA, Investors Trust presented a session entitled: ITA – Growth via Technology and Great Service. Story pointed to the organic growth of Investors Trust and how its technology and service has helped build the firm's year on year growth, pointedly noting how the solid backing of an enviable cash reserved within the organisation.

The first panel session, pictured below, entitled The Future of Financial Products and the impact of AI, regulations and changing geo-political backdrop, saw Scarlett Brown, Head of Think Tank, Board Intelligence's Scralett Brown and Phil Story, Investors Trust return to be joined by Richard Burden, Senior Executive Officer, Canaccord Wealth, Danny Knight, head of sales, Marlborough and come together for a real highlight debate chaired by II Publisher Gary Robinson.

All four panelists took to the limelight with aplomb as AI, leadership, regulation and the future of products were discussed.

A short comfort break was followed by the IA Future Advisory Panel Session segment. Chaired by Gary Robinson, the panellists were Mike Coady, CEO, Skybound Wealth, Gavin Pluck, SEO and Group Managing Director, Blacktower FM and Jonathan Jay, MD, UK, Hoxton Wealth, pictured left.

The debate was particularly well-received and engaging with great respect clearly on show between the industry leaders on the stage as wealth manager and adviser consolidation and a call for a more collegic and united front stood out, with a united call to ensure that future advice must not be product driven but have a client centric focus.

There was also a call for the industry to do more to educate investors and advisers more to ensure that any future scams are stopped before they can get started. The day was all about collaboration, celebrating the best within the industry, calling for action to stamp out the worst, but with an overwhelmingly positive approach to ensuring that the future of advice is the region and globally is in the right hands.

The late afternoon session was topped off by a short awards presentation and photos with trophies for the numerous award-winners that were in the the room form the recent II Awards 2025, announced the other week.

Networking drinks and canapes at followed at The Capital Club with a stirring DJ set amid a balmy Dubai backdrop, set to finish a glorious event.