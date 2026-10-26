The Fifth Annual II Leadership Summit 2026 TV programme is set to be premiered on II and IA on Thursday 29 October at 4pm (UK time).

This unique annual industry head-to-head event took place and was filmed in London in Arc Studios with five industry leaders taking part in a Question Time style TV debate.

Taking part in this year's programme were Rob Allen, CEO at IFGL, Stephen Atkinson, Global Head of Sales at Utmost, Andrew Fearon, Joining CEO at Titan Wealth, Andy Finch, CEO at Canaccord Wealth and Phil Story, Chief Distribution Officer at Hansard.

The panel was chaired and hosted by Gary Robinson, Publisher at Investment International and MD of II and IA publishers Money Map Media.

"This year's Leadership Summit was one of the best we have done and really drilled into the burning issues of the day in a way that is quite unique for our industry," said Robinson. "It is unique because it is rare that we get four or five big names – who are often rivals – together in one place for a lengthy debate, especially one like this event where all questions were left on the table.

"We film this on the same day as our awards networking drinks event so it makes it easier as often people are in town for that as well, but we are always grateful that our industry's biggest names get together for this debate."

Throughout this week we will be previewing the event with some 'Meet The Panel' articles here on II and on our sister title IA.

Tune in for the TV Premiere Thursday 29 October at 4pm (UK time).