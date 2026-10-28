II Leadership Summit 2026 – Meet the panellists: Stephen Atkinson

Ahead of the fifth annual II Leadership Summit 2026, we meet the industry leaders taking part in the Question Time-style TV debate.

Stephen Atkinson is global head of sales and marketing at Utmost Wealth Solutions and a key figure in the international life and pensions sector, with extensive experience in driving distribution strategy and global growth.

In his role, Atkinson is responsible for leading Utmost’s worldwide sales and marketing function, overseeing strategic partnerships, adviser engagement and brand positioning across multiple international markets.

He is a central figure in shaping the firm’s global proposition. With deep expertise in the offshore life, pensions and wealth space, Atkinson has built a strong track record of developing high-performing distribution networks and delivering sustained growth in competitive, multi-jurisdictional environments.

Atkinson’s leadership has been instrumental in strengthening Utmost’s presence across key regions. Recognised for his influence within the international advice community, Atkinson continues to play a pivotal role in driving Utmost’s global strategy, enhancing its market position and supporting the future development of cross-border financial solutions.

The II Leadership Summit premieres on II and IA on Thursday 29 October at 4pm (UK time).