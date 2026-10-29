Ahead of the fifth annual II Leadership Summit 2026, we meet the industry leaders taking part in the Question Time-style TV debate.

Phil Story is chief distribution officer at Hansard.

Until June 2026, Story was the senior executive officer and head of distribution for Investors Trust Assurance in the EMEA region. He joined Investor Trust in July 2014 to build the distribution network for Investors Trust Assurance in the EMEA and India regions.

Story has been in the Middle East for most of the last 20 years holding general management, board positions (Middle East and Africa) and C-suite positions with some of the largest global insurance companies.

He is also the chairman of the DIFC Insurance Association, a community of over 50 companies that supports insurance professionals committed to shaping a prosperous and sustainable insurance market in the DIFC, UAE and beyond.

The II Leadership Summit premieres on II and IA today, Thursday 29 October, at 4pm (UK time).