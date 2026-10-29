Ahead of the fifth annual II Leadership Summit 2026, we meet the industry leaders taking part in the Question Time-style TV debate.

Andy Finch is CEO, International, at Canaccord Wealth, overseeing the firm’s international operations across multiple key markets.

In his role, Finch is responsible for driving Canaccord Wealth’s international growth strategy, expanding its presence beyond the UK and strengthening its offering for globally mobile and high-net-worth clients. With a strong focus on integrating discretionary investment management with holistic financial planning, he has played a central role in positioning the business as a leading cross-border wealth manager.

Finch brings extensive industry experience, having held senior leadership roles within Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management and across the broader financial services sector. Known for his disciplined approach to growth and operational excellence, he has helped scale international capabilities while maintaining a strong emphasis on client outcomes and regulatory standards.

Under his leadership, the international division has continued to evolve, adapting to changing client needs and increasingly complex global markets, while leveraging Canaccord’s broader investment expertise and global footprint.

Recognised for his strategic vision and ability to deliver growth in competitive markets, Finch is a key figure in shaping Canaccord Wealth’s international proposition and a prominent voice in the evolution of cross-border wealth management.

The II Leadership Summit premieres on II and IA today, Thursday 29 October, at 4pm (UK time).