II Leadership Summit 2026 – Meet the panellists: Andrew Fearon

Ahead of the fifth annual II Leadership Summit 2026, we meet the industry leaders taking part in the Question Time-style TV debate.

Andrew Fearon is joint group CEO and head of M&A at Titan Wealth – a large and fast-growing financial advice companies both in the UK and more recently on the international front.

Fearon, alongside fellow joint group CEO at Titan Wealth James Kaberry, has overseen a number of key acquisitions in recent years as Titan Wealth continues to grow.

“For over two decades I’ve worked with public and private companies to add value through investment and consolidation," Fearon says.

"Since co-founding Independent Wealth Planners in 2019, we have made over 25 acquisitions and are now one of the largest IFA consolidators in the UK, bringing a unique perspective on the UK wealth management landscape.

“Myself and co-CEO James Kaberry launched Titan Wealth in June 2021 aiming to bring high-quality execution and administration to the asset and wealth management sector.”

Titan is backed by Ares Management, Maven Capital Partners and Hambleden Capital.

The II Leadership Summit premieres on II and IA on Thursday 29 October at 4pm (UK time).