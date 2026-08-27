II Lat Am Forum 2026 - Meet the Speakers - Gustavo Otero, Investors Trust

One simply cannot talk about the Investment International Latin America Forum without speaking about Gustavo Otero, Head of Distribution for Latin America at Investors Trust.

The idea for this annual event – now in its fifth year – was borne out a chat over lunch with II Publisher Gary Robinson and Gustavo (and ITA's head Ariel Amigo) in Miami around seven years earlier. There was a slight delay due to Covid but since then we have seen four sell-out II Lat Am Forums; two in Miami, one in Montevideo and last year's event in São Paulo, see Gustavo, pictured on the left above, at the 2025 event.

And this year's being held in Mexico City, this fifth anniversary event is set to be the biggest yet.

This year and all of these events, Investors Trust has been lead sponsor and partner with ITA's team working closely with II to ensure that the biggest names in the industry and in the regions attend.

But few would argue that it is Gustavo's energy and enthusiasm that has been consistently helping to make these events extra special.

So how does he feel as we near the fifth annual II Lat AM Forum 2026 event?

"I’m delighted to see the forum growing organically," said Otero. "We see advisers and brokers traveling from overseas just to be there and spend a full day with their most successful colleagues in Latam.

"The secret behind this is the community that we built together with ITA, II and some other institutions that have been very supportive from day."

So why was Mexico City, (with the event being held at the JW Marriott, Polanco on Thursday September 10, 2026), picked as the location for this year's event?

"Mexico City is the second largest economy in the region, where locals and expats really value the opportunity to invest internationally to protect part of their assets," Otero said.

So what does the future look like for then II Lat Am Forum? II can exclusively reveal here that Chile is currently the leading destination for the sixth edition of the event.

"In 2027 [one idea] is to celebrate the sixth edition in Santiago de Chile, where the idea is to host the main brokers from the Andean countries (Chile, Bolivia, Peru and Ecuador)," Otero added.

CV:

Gustavo Otero, Head of Distribution for Latin America at Investors Trust, part of the ITA Group of insurance companies.

With nearly 20 years of experience in wholesaling, business development, sales, and marketing, Gustavo has built one of the industry’s strongest advisor networks across Latin America and the Caribbean, and played a key role in expanding Investors Trust’s footprint into Africa and the Russian Federation.

Based in Uruguay, Gustavo leads the company’s principal regional sales office and is widely recognized for the long-term relationships he has cultivated with financial advisors throughout the region — a hallmark of his approach to distribution.

His industry standing was recognised in 2025-26 with a place on II's sister title International Adviser’s IA 100, the publication’s list of the most influential people in international financial services. And he was previously named RankiaPro’s Sales Manager of the year (October 2025).

He was also just recently awarded Outstanding Individual Contribution Award at the IA Global Financial Services Awards 2026, earlier this month.

Gustavo holds a degree in Economics, completed executive education in Leadership at the Kellogg School of Management, Northwestern University, and a professional education program at MIT. He is a frequent speaker at leading industry events, including the International Investment Latin America Forum, for the last five years.